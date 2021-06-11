Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 5,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

PBEGF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

