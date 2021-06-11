Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 7,082 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.49. 128,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

