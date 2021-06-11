Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.79. 9,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

