Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 5,938 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,819,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 65,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LEN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

