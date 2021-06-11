Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

