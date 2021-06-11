Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 84,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

