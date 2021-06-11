Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 310,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 762,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 256,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,267,244. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

