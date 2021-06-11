Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.76. 61,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of -385.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

