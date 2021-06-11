Tower Bridge Advisors Has $19.17 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 20,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 390,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $190.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

