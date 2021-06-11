Tower Bridge Advisors Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,784. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

