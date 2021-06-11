Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,733. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

