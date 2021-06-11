Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $83.14. 124,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,275. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

