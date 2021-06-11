Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $114.98. 158,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,194. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

