Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 28,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

