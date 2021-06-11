Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.64. 60,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

