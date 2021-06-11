Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 15,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

