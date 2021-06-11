Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.17. 362,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.