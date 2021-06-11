Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,423.20. 57,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,307.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,436.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

