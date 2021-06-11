Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.71. 99,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,471. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

