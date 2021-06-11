Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,935 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,963. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.