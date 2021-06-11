Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Oracle by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 556,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.