Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.29. 6,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,032. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

