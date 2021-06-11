Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 10,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 650,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.