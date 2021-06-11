Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 602 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.08. 22,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

