Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 600,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

