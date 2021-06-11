Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

