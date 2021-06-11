Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,057 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.4% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 120,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,424. The company has a market cap of $609.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

