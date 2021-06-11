Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOWTF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.