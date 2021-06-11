Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOWTF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

