Tower Price Tops $0.0212 (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Tower has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $163,220.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tower has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About Tower

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

