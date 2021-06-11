Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $1,920.01 and a 52 week high of $2,156.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

