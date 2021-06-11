Tranche Finance Trading Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002422 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $18.05 million and $114,855.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.