Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.16

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 451,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £106.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.16.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

