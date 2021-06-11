Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

TRZBF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

