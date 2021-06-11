Transcodium Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 148% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $122,089.68 and approximately $2,330.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

