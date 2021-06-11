TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $664.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

