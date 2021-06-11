TravelNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,680.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $18,419.55 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.