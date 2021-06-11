TravelNote Market Cap Achieves $23,928.48 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $23,928.48 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

