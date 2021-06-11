Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 550.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,408. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.