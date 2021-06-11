Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$3.95. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The firm has a market cap of C$111.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$39,156.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,469.44.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.