Trent G. Kamke Sells 3,308 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. 115,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

