Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $9.71 million and $5.59 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00016439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00807477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00045159 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

