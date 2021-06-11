Trias (TRY) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

