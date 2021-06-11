Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCFF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
