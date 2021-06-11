Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCFF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

