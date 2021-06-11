TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

