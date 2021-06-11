Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $2.04 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

