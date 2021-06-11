Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

TBK stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

