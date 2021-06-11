Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.69% of Triumph Bancorp worth $282,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.87 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

