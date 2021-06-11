TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0098

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. TROY has a market cap of $94.96 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

