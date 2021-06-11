TrueDeck 1-Day Volume Tops $16,940.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $362,106.86 and $16,940.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087469 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

