Truegame One Day Trading Volume Tops $821.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $47,712.82 and approximately $821.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.